Mansfield - Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. (Psalm 23: 4).



Ben Studer only offered unconditional love. He was not envious, greedy, selfish or jealous. Even in the midst of physical discomfort, he in return comforted others. Living with cerebral palsy, Ben's life was full of valleys and challenges, but he was not alone or in fear. Even in those valleys, his beautiful spirit would shine bright. No longer bound by his earthly tent, Benjamin Todd Studer, 29, of Mansfield passed away at home, Saturday evening, March 2, 2019.



The son of Todd and Pam (Grau) Studer, Ben was born May 5, 1989 and graduated from Crestview High School in 2011.



Ben had a way of attracting people. He was loving and happy, and his smile was contagious. Ben was a worker, and his sanctuary was the family farm. He'd spend many Saturday mornings managing the guys as they cut and split wood and performed other tasks. He loved riding on the 4-wheeler. Each week Ben looked forward to visiting Raemelton Farm, where he worked and cared for the horses. By far his favorite horse was Gabe.



Ben was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.



He is survived by his parents Todd (Pam) Studer of Mansfield; brother Reid Studer of Mansfield; paternal grandparents Dave (Sally) Studer of Shelby; paternal great grandmother Eileen Studer of Shelby; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends Emanuel and Rob, as well as his loving Pomeranian-Rowdy.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4-8pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 am. The Very Rev. Father Gregory Hite will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center may be made through the funeral home.



