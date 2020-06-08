Benny BurgyGalion - Benny Burgy, 70, of Galion, Passed away Sunday morning June 7, 2020 at home. Born May 6, 1950 in Parkersburg, W. Va. to Ben Burgy Sr. & Janet Miller, he has been a Mansfield resident the majority of his life.Benny graduated from Lucas High School in 1969 and then worked at General Motors for 38 years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the NRA and ACL J. He was always studying and learning with interests in politics, economics, religion and finances.He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Bryan) Burgy, they were together for 8 years before their marriage on August 19, 2019; daughter, Heidi Kippenberger of Florida; son, Cody (Trisha) Burgy; daughter, Tara Burgy of Mansfield and son, Aaron (Cari Hodges) Burgy of Mansfield; 4 stepchildren; 16 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; sister, Debra (Harold) Hamilton of Mansfield; many aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend, Danny Stone.He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Don Smith and one brother.There will not be any services held at this time.Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.