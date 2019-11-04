|
Benny Hart
Mansfield - Benny Hart, age 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, late Sunday evening, November 3, 2019. He was born in Telfair County, Georgia, to the late Tom and Pearl Cravey) Hart.
Benny's priorities in life were God, church and family. On June 11, 1955, in Louisville, Kentucky, he tied himself to Gloria Carter forever in holy matrimony. They shared 64 wonderful, adventurous years together. He began evangelizing at the age of 14, and for the next 17 years, he spoke of God's love for us all. He pastored in the Church of God of Prophecy for 17 years including at Mansfield from 1974-78. While pastoring, he became licensed as a Bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy. In 1978, he was appointed as State Administrator and served in that capacity until retiring in 1996 after 52 years of ministry. During his tenure, he had the good fortune to work alongside his beloved wife, Gloria. Preaching the Gospel took Benny to almost every state and outside of the country as well. Benny's mission was to reach as many people as possible to welcome the Lord into their lives.
Benny was a faithful, humble, caring and compassionate man. He respected others and lived by the Golden Rule. He leaves a legacy of serving God and touching the lives of so many people. Benny was a hard worker and wonderful provider for his family. His witty personality brought a smile to the faces of those who knew him. His family, including his church family, will miss him dearly and treasure the memories they shared.
He enjoyed gardening in his free time and after retirement, became interested in cooking. He approached this passion the same as the others in his life, full on, and became quite a wonderful cook.
Benny is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria Hart; two daughters, Benita (Donald Joe Jr.) Montgomery of Mansfield and Marquita (Michael) White of Chesterton, IN; five grandchildren, Candace (Michael) Lybarger of Lucas, Brittany (Keith) Phillips of Dunnellon, FL; Samantha White of Hobart, IN, Chelsea (Jeremy) Hartman of The Colony, TX, and Chloe Montgomery of Mansfield; four great-grandchildren; four siblings, Betty Hunt of Greenville, SC, F.C. (Narvis) Hart of Easley, SC, Stanley (Tonja) Hart of Liberty, SC, and Renee Feher of Pickens, SC; numerous nieces, nephews, and family; and many dear friends all over the world.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mildred Durham Hart; and a brother-in-law, Larry Hunt.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Abundant Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. The funeral service officiated by Dr. Michael D. White will be held in the church on Friday at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Ashland County Memorial Park following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 410 W. 10th Avenue, 7th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43210. The family is most grateful for the care Benny received from this agency.
