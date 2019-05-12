Bernadine L. Reed



Mansfield - Bernadine L. Reed, 90, of Mansfield passed away May 9, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.



The daughter of Joseph and Elsie (Shirley) Bassin, Bernadine was born March 28, 1929 in Cheswick, Pennsylvania. As a teenager she first met John Reed while he was playing baseball. The two began dating and were married on November 20, 1947. Just a few years later Bernadine and John moved to the Mansfield area.



Bernadine embraced the role of homemaker. Performing the many duties of a wife and mother, one of which cooking. Bernadine prepared the best meals. She enjoyed spending time together with John camping, hunting and fishing. Bernadine had great sense of humor and laughed easily.



She is survived by her daughters Diana Goforth of South Carolina and Debra Ladd of Mansfield; three grandsons Casey Ladd, Trevor (Ivorie) Ladd, and Carlisle Goforth,III; two great grandsons Connor and Graisen Ladd.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Reed and son-in-law Cliff Goforth.



Her family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate and burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the or may be made through the funeral home.



Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 12, 2019