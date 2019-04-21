Bernard "Bronze" Dillon, Jr.



Mansfield - Bernard Dillon's "big stature" matched his big smile and more importantly his big heart. Loving and devoted to his family, he was their protector.



Bernard "Bronze" Dillon passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Grant Medical Center. He was blessed with 45 years of life.



The son of Bernard Dillon, Sr. and Barbara (Johnson) Peiker, Bernard was born March 15, 1974 in Bogalusa, Louisiana. At a young age his family moved to Mansfield, Ohio. A standout athlete, Bronze started as running back his freshman season for Mansfield Senior High's football team. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and had his own favorite fishing spots around the Richland County area. Over the years, bronze worked many jobs. He was a certified welder, long haul truck driver and more recently worked for Norfolk Southern.



Bernard liked all sports however he was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed good food, and many times Bronze was the one manning the grill.



He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.



Bernard is survived by his wife Jessica Dillon; children Keevon (fiancée Dreama), Biancé, Isaiah, Tyree, and Azariah; grandchildren Novalee and Milo; mother Barbara (Norbert) Peiker, brother Bryant Dillon (fiancée Melissa Campbell).



He was preceded in death by his father Bernard Dillon, Sr.



Bernard's family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-6pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service will begin at 6pm. Bishop William Morris, Jr. will officiate.



Online condolences to his family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019