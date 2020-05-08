|
|
Bernard Lee Study
Oxford - Bernard Lee Study, age 96, of Oxford, OH, died of natural causes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at The Knolls of Oxford. He was born on February 27, 1924 in Union City, IN, to Dale A. Study and Edna G. Blume Study. He moved to Oxford in 2001 and had been a resident of The Knolls of Oxford since then. The family thanks the many friendly residents and caring staff at The Knolls for making Mr. Study's final years so pleasant. Mr. Study graduated from Brunswick (OH) High School in 1942 and from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, in 1945. While at Purdue, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, enrolled in the U.S. Army ROTC program, transferred to the U.S. Navy ROTC program, and was ordered to active duty in the Navy V-12 program. Upon graduation, he was sent to the University of Notre Dame (South Bend, IN) U.S. Naval Reserve Midshipmen's School, where he earned an Ensign's commission and was later promoted to Lieutenant (j.g.). He served with the Navy during WWII with service in the Pacific Theater as the engineering officer on an amphibious fleet LST. In 1955, Mr. Study was honorably discharged, having earned the Victory Ribbon WWII, the American Theater Ribbon and the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon. Mr. Study spent the entire 37 years of his professional career with Westinghouse and White-Westinghouse International Company. He served in various management positions in industrial and manufacturing engineering, production and inventory control, quality control, maintenance, and foreign licensee operations. He was transferred to many locales in the U.S., and had foreign assignments in Spain and Ireland, always moving his family with him. He retired in 1984 from Westinghouse Electric Corp, Pittsburgh, PA. Mr. Study was very active in church activities wherever the family resided, serving as ruling elder, deacon, trustee, treasurer and other church positions. He was a member of the College Corner Presbyterian Church in College Corner, OH, at the time of his death. He was twice elected as councilman in the Village of Ontario, OH. For several years, he was active in the American Field Service (AFS) program at Ontario (OH) High School, including chapter president and host family for a Japanese student with whom the Study Family has retained a close friendship for over 50 years. Mr. Study was a past member of the school board of the American School of Bilbao, Spain, the Mansfield (OH) Kiwanis Club, Westinghouse-White Consolidated Veterans' Association, and RSVP (Retired Seniors Volunteer Program). After his retirement, he was a consultant for Westinghouse, and did volunteer work at the American Red Cross, Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, OH, AARP Tax-Aide Program, and United Way. Mr. Study was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Alice M. Kitchel Study, whom he married on July 14, 1946 in Logansport, IN. Together they had five children: Linda M. (Ronald) Schmitt of South Yarmouth, MA; Annette K. (Darrell) Cross of Oxford, OH; Linnea S. (John) Donnelly of Safety Beach, Victoria, Australia; Melissa J. Zimmerman of Fort Thomas, KY; and Alan L. Study of Beverly Hills, MI. All of his children survive him, as do one sister, Lois M. Sailer of Medina, OH; six grandchildren: Aran (Sooyon) Cross, Anne (Nilesh Shah) Cross, Kristen (Matt Kyle) Knight, Kate (Erik) Harris, Scott (Jessica) Zimmerman, and Sally Zimmerman; and four great grandchildren: Natalie Cross, Ruby Kyle, Austin Cross, and Arvin Shah. He was also preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Wayne B. Study, Donald K. Study, James L. Study, Dale J. Study, and Phyllis J. Bolan. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11 at 11:00am at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056. A brief Memorial Service at 12:00pm will follow, with Rev. Jeff Schrage, pastor of College Corner Presbyterian Church, officiating. Private interment will be at the Oxford Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to College Corner Presbyterian Church; the Chronic Disease Fund, 6900 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 2, Plano, TX 75024-9842; or to the Future Care Fund at The Knolls of Oxford.
Published in the News Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020