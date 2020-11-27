Bert E. Davis
Shelby - Bert E. Davis, age 85, of Shelby, died early Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital following an extremely brief and unexpected illness.
Bert was born June 12, 1935 in Shelby to the late Joseph H. and Isabelle C. (Fairchild) Davis and was a 1953 graduate of Shelby High School. Throughout his working career, Bert had work for 8 years for the Shelby Pure Milk Company and then spent the majority of his career, 30 years to be exact, at Shelby Business Forms from where he retired.
However, to quote Bert, the "best job I've ever had" was the one which started after his retirement when he became the Sexton of Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Ironically, this was full circle for Bert as his first job as a kid was working for Oakland and, many years later, became his final job as well. Bert was Sexton from 1993 until this past August 2020. It was over those years that Bert not only cared for the cemetery grounds, but for each person buried there, for the community he served, and the special relationships he built with those he worked with, his friends, Rob Taylor, John Heichelbech, and Dustin McKenzie.
Bert was a man of many hobbies including, but not limited to: playing pool, shooting darts, golfing, fishing, playing cards- especially Gin, and, although he was not one for hunting, if it was a groundhog he was at the front line. He and Marge also enjoyed traveling, loved going to horse races, and especially enjoyed playing Bingo- of which they were both very good. He was a voracious reader and was an avid supporter of Marvin Memorial Library and was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Shelby.
Anyone who spoke with Bert knew, however, that his first love was his precious dog, Maggie. Maggie survives along with a family he loved dearly- especially his grandchildren: his wife, Marjorie E. (Holzworth) Roush; his 3 daughters: Julie (Tom) Alt of Shelby, Jill Null of Shelby, and Jody Stiving of Mansfield; his wife Marge's children: David (Brenda) Roush of Shelby and Cindy (Steve) Carroll of Georgia; 8 grandchildren: Andrea Alt, Alisha (Josh) Moore, Nicholas Null, Joshua Witchey, Blake Stiving, Jamie Roush, Morgan (Cameron) Lawrence, and Garrett Schroeder; 6 great grandchildren: Jocelyn, Londyn, Kohen, Alainah, Collin, and Carmen; 2 brothers: Duane (Ruth) Davis of Mansfield and Jon (Karen) Davis of Pataskala; and a special lifelong friend: Ed Miller. In addition to his parents, his first wife, Dianne G. (Guthrie) Davis preceded him in death in 2004.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 am. Pastor Jeff Croft, Pastor of First United and Trinity United Methodist Churches, will officiate the services and burial will follow beside his wife, Dianne, in his beloved Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home.
