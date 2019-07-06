Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Mansfield, OH
Bertha V. "Berdie" Lambert


1930 - 2019
Bertha V. "Berdie" Lambert Obituary
Bertha V. "Berdie" Lambert

Ontario - Bertha V. "Berdie" Lambert, age 88,Ontario resident and former Shelby resident, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Primrose in Mansfield.

Born December 3, 1930 in Shelby to Joseph and Rose (Reidy) Sheridan, she lived in various states, returning to Ontario in 1999. A 1948 graduate of Shelby High School, she worked as a teacher's assistant at the Richland Newhope School for 20 years.

Berdie was a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield and Most Pure Heart of Mary Church in Shelby. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing and quilting. She spent countless hours volunteering at her church and Ohio Health Hospital gift shop. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jeff (Lynn) Love of Shelby; Sue (Mory) Fitzgerald of Longmont, CO; Joel (Jan Mitchell) Love of Saxtons River, VT; and Ann (Mike) Allen of Pickerington, OH; nine grandchildren: Brandi Barbiere, Meagan (Josh) Wirkus and Jake (Erin) Fitzgerald; Jordan, Gillian and Chandler Mitchell-Love; Maria, Elena and Michaela Allen; eight great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: JoAnn Kinder of Radford, VA; Bonnie Palasek Brown of Melbourne, FL; and Mary Ruth "Cookie" Altizer of Simpsonville, SC; and cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, John Love in 1956 and Thomas Lambert in 2000, three brothers, seven sisters, and their spouses.

Funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield. Father Gregory Hite will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Cemetery in Shelby. Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Memorial expressions may be made to St. Peter's or Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church or the .

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 6, 2019
