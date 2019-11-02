|
Beryl Dexter Garrison
Mansfield - Beryl Dexter Garrison, 83, of Mansfield passed away Friday evening, November 1, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Having battled cancer for the last several years, he is now at rest. He was born March 5, 1936, in Staunton, Virginia, to the late John and Carmen (Brooks) Garrison.
Beryl had a very strong faith and was part of a non-denominational Christian church. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Beryl worked as a supervisor at AK Steel. He moved to the country to live on a farm for 42 years where he worked his garden and tended to his animals. He enjoyed all aspects of living on a farm and it afforded him the perfect opportunity to raise several types of birds. He enjoyed hunting and American Indian history. Beryl was a man of many talents and raised homing pigeons in his free time. He enjoyed woodworking and created many treasures over the years. Family was most important to him and he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, his teenage sweetheart, Sondra "Sandy" Overholt Garrison; four children, Rick (Anita) Garrison of Bellville, Tim (Brenda) Garrison of Mansfield, Rodney (Pat) Garrison of Mansfield and Debbie (Gerry) Ingle of Shelby; eight grandchildren, Megan (Ken) Lehman, Matt (Melissa) Garrison, Ryan (Jessica) Garrison, Josh Garrison, Dexter Garrison, Samantha Garrison, Haley Ingle and Karli Ingle; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Wayne Garrison.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Carlton Schooley, Greg Swenson and Sandra Shaw officiating. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will present military honors following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
A special thank you is extended to the nurses at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019