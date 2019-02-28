Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
Bess Ann Michaels


1943 - 2019
Bess Ann Michaels Obituary
Bess Ann Michaels

Bellville - Bess Ann Michaels passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Ohio Health Riverside Hospital. She was 75.

She was born March 23, 1943 to parents Jay & Eva Mae (Preston) Hilbig in Youngstown, Ohio, and went on to graduate from Canfield High School with the class of 1961.

A selfless person, Bess cared deeply about those she loved, always putting family and friends first. In spare time, she could be found watching the Game Show Network and talking on the phone to her friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who love her.

She is survived by her husband Robert Michaels; children Jay (Robin) Whitehair, Kim Popio, and Heath (Stacie) Whitehair; grandchildren Austin Whitehair, Ethan Whitehair, Clint Whitehair, Haley Whitehair, and Tara Boyce; and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Angel Whitehair.

Her family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home a memorial service immediately following at 6 p.m. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bess' family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
