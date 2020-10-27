Beth A. Stidam
Shelby - Beth A. Stidam age 69 died Saturday October 24, 2020 in her home.
Born March 23, 1951 in Shelby to Harvey and Bonna (Mathias) Fried, she had been a life long Shelby resident. A 1969 graduate of Buckeye Central High School, she had attended North Central State College. Beth had been a foster parent many years and was a very talented seamstress with some of her work being featured in Super Cycle Magazine.
A member of the Moose Lodge in Shelby, she had enjoyed gardening, sewing and helping her grandchildren with their school projects. She was very artistic and an avid Keno player.
She is survived by her son Denim (Juanitia Green) Robinette of Shelby; step daughter Jennifer Stidam of Shelby; four grandchildren Chance, Macy, Ryleigh and Addisyn Robinette; foster daughter Anna Jeffrey of Shelby; sister Brenda Hughes of Galion; two brothers Mike Fried of Shelby and Monte Friend of Galion; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Gary Robinette and second husband Timmy Stidam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Helpline at 29 1/2 Walnut St, Shelby, OH 44875.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Monday, November 2, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
