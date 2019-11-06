Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mayflower Congregational Church
548 North McElroy Road
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Mayflower Congregational Church
548 North McElroy Road
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Marietta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth E. Marietta


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth E. Marietta Obituary
Beth E. Marietta

Mansfield - Beth E. Marietta, 59, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away in the comfort of her home Sunday morning, November 3, 2019. She was born in Mansfield on February 23, 1960, to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Beeler) Burchfield,

Beth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a devoted Christian and member of Mayflower Congregational Church. She enjoyed church activities, fishing and spending time with family. She was also considered a great cook. Beth had a heart and love for animals, especially dogs. In her spare time she loved to play online games.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Joseph Marietta; son, Ken (Melanie) Marietta; six grandchildren, Kenny (Tosha Moore) Marietta, Greg (Dinah Thompson) Marietta, Trevor, Hope, October and Michelle Marietta; four great-grandchildren, Braylen, Bentley, Liem and Makena; brother, Thomas (Tamara) Burchfield; four nieces, Tina (Anthony) Hamons, Tabatha (Chris) Miller, Ashley (Tom) Thornton and Madeline Rome; nephew, Jimi (Susanne) Shores; sister-in-law, Rilda Burchfield; and three special friends, Becky, Bev and Ronnie Byrd.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Terry Burchfield and Roger Burchfield.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Mayflower Congregational Church, 548 North McElroy Road, Mansfield. A memorial service will follow starting at 12:00 p.m. with Dr. Richard Rader officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayflower Congregational Church. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -