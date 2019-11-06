|
|
Beth E. Marietta
Mansfield - Beth E. Marietta, 59, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away in the comfort of her home Sunday morning, November 3, 2019. She was born in Mansfield on February 23, 1960, to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Beeler) Burchfield,
Beth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a devoted Christian and member of Mayflower Congregational Church. She enjoyed church activities, fishing and spending time with family. She was also considered a great cook. Beth had a heart and love for animals, especially dogs. In her spare time she loved to play online games.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Joseph Marietta; son, Ken (Melanie) Marietta; six grandchildren, Kenny (Tosha Moore) Marietta, Greg (Dinah Thompson) Marietta, Trevor, Hope, October and Michelle Marietta; four great-grandchildren, Braylen, Bentley, Liem and Makena; brother, Thomas (Tamara) Burchfield; four nieces, Tina (Anthony) Hamons, Tabatha (Chris) Miller, Ashley (Tom) Thornton and Madeline Rome; nephew, Jimi (Susanne) Shores; sister-in-law, Rilda Burchfield; and three special friends, Becky, Bev and Ronnie Byrd.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Terry Burchfield and Roger Burchfield.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Mayflower Congregational Church, 548 North McElroy Road, Mansfield. A memorial service will follow starting at 12:00 p.m. with Dr. Richard Rader officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayflower Congregational Church. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Nov. 6, 2019