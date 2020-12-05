Bettie Delores (Griffin) Jones
Bettie Delores (Griffin) Jones, 71, departed this life on November 20, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, after longstanding illness. Bettie was born on June 21, 1949, in Picayune, Mississippi. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School, in Picayune and, from 1967 through 1971, attended Jackson State University, in Jackson Mississippi. Before moving to Mansfield and undertaking her career (35 plus years) in employment and training, she worked at NASA and Head Start. Bettie worked at the local unemployment office and helped to implement various federal and state employment initiatives including the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA), Summer Youth Employment Program (Youth Corps), Job Training and Partnership Act (JTPA), Private Industry Council (PIC) which culminated in in her retirement from the Richland County Department of Job and Family Services. Bettie was proud of the achievements of her clients that graduated from college; earned various certificates and licenses to practice and work in various fields from nursing to trucking and more. She valued her colleagues as they worked for the betterment of Richland and Morrow Counties. Bettie's loving, peaceful and quiet spirit hid her powerful determination and future outlook. More than anything else, she cherished her personal relationship with The Almighty and time spent with family and friends. Her sons' friends knew that they were always welcome. She drew a crowd when she prepared her delicious seafood gumbo. Bettie could always be seen shopping with her sister Ann. At home, she controlled the remote control and enjoyed watching college and professional football with her husband and was an avid Ohio State University and Cleveland Browns fan. She loved the Cavs but, wherever LeBron James played, that became her favorite team. Having joined under the leadership of Pastor Verdell Larson, she was a member of Providence Baptist Church, in Mansfield Ohio- Pastor Mark Cobb and Mercy Seat of God Outreach Ministries, when in Richmond, VA- Pastor Reuben Aghedo & Pastor Lillian Aghedo while she nurtured her granddaughters and spend time with her family. With her husband, Bettie supported the local branch of the NAACP and Police Athletic League (PALS). She often reflected on the fun that she had at the Police Athletic League's (PALS) baseball events that her son participated in and their mission of helping families prepare for school. Donations to both or either organization, on her behalf, is appreciated. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Griffin; grandparents and adoptive parents, Mattie and Chester Griffin; mother-in-law Roberta Jones Booth; father-in-law, Talbert S. Jones, Sr.; brothers and sisters, E. C., Richard, Shirley and Ann Griffin who taught in the Mansfield City Schools for 35 years; brother-in-law Michael (Tressia) S. B. Jones; nephew, Larry C. Griffin, III, 'Poncho,' and son, Talbert S. Jones, III. Bettie is survived by her husband and companion of 43 years, Talbert, sons Kyle (Stephanie O.) and granddaughters Kayla and Alese in Richmond, Virginia, and Archie and grandchildren Jayden and Taniya in Mansfield; step-mother Karen Jones (Gahanna, OH); aunt, Jessie Lee Doles (Columbus, Ohio); Sister Rosie Lee Nicholson (Los Angeles, CA); brothers James (Carol) Avery and Larry Griffin (Picayune); brother-in-law Martin Jones, Austin, Texas; adopted sister and friend, Roberta E. Taylor; a host of nieces and nephews including Paul (Erika) Avery (Picayune), Terra Griffin and daughter Ka'Nihia Davis (Gulfport, MS); Krystal Avery (Hattiesburg, MS); Reshonda Griffin and sons Kshawn and Kaiden (Huntsville, AL); Wade Ellis (Columbus); Stephanie M. (Nilaja) Jones (Atlanta, GA); Tiana Ellis, Destiny and Torion (Columbus); Michael Malik (Jodi) Jones (Santa Clarita, CA); Faith (Joshua) Redd Walker (Arlington,VA); Haley Jones (Seattle, WA); Jarren Priestly and Vincent Jones (Columbus) and sisters-in-law Tressia Priestly (Columbus); Tene' 'Toni' Jones (Atlanta, GA) and Teresa Wells (Las Vegas, NV). Please Join us as we Celebrate the Life of Bettie Jones by Internet Access using ZOOM DATE: Saturday December 19, 2020 TIME: 11:30 am (EST); 10:30 am (CST); 9:30am (MST); 8:30 (PST) Zoom In live fellowship will commence, immediately after. TITLED: Celebrating The Life of Bettie Jones Meeting ID: 884 9971 7777 Passcode: 558434. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88499717777?pwd=QUJiNk1Ia1NlMlMybmt6Zm45MEpaUT09
. You may also join the funeral service by calling in based on your location/time zone: +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston), +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose), +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma), +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago), +1 929 436 2866 US (New York), +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington). The Virtual Obituary, Photo Tribute, and opportunity to send condolences available with Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home at the following webpage: https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/bettie-delores-griffin-jones/