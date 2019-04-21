Bettie S. Sherman



Mansfield - Bettie S. Sherman passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 89.



She was born May 15, 1929 to parents Morris & Bertha (Gelles) Fox in Boston, Massachusetts. Bettie graduated with honors from Dorchester High School with the class of 1946 and later attended Northeastern College and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in education.



On June 18, 1948 she married the love of her life Erwin E. Sherman and they spent 42 wonderful years together raising their five children in Mansfield, OH until he passed away in 1990.



Bettie was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grand children. She loved holidays and cherished any opportunity to be surrounded by her family. Known as "Nana" to her family and those closest to her, her signature gift of love, compassion, and valuable life lessons will never be forgotten.



Bettie was known for her zest for life that included travelling around the world to climb The Great Wall of China, Masada in Israel, and exploring many World Fairs and campgrounds across the US with her family. She especially loved spending time near the ocean and any body of water. She proudly displayed the artifacts from her travels that represented her many adventures.



She was a passionate reader, and spent years volunteering for many social causes and being politically active. She loved the arts, and for years held season tickets to shows at the Mansfield Playhouse and Broadway Across Columbus. She was a lifelong member of B'nai Jacob, the AMVETS Post 26, and was active with the Order of the Eastern Star.



Bettie taught mathematics at Madison Jr. High for over 30 years until retiring in 2009 at the age of 79. She loved supporting her students and making a difference in their lives. Even after retirement, she tutored students to achieve their GED's.



She is survived by her children Steven (Judy) Sherman, Susan Hue, and Shawn Garrett; daughters-in-law Pamela Sherman, and Susan Sherman; grandchildren Elaine (Stephen) Barber, Justin (Amber) Hue, Benjamin (Laura) Hue, Michael Hue, Victoria Sherman, Alexandra Sherman, Joshua Garrett, Matthew Garrett, Ashley Garrett, Whitney (Doug) Hill, Jillian Sherman, and Johnathan Back; great grandchildren Ethan, Spencer, Aliza, Nicholas, Oliver, and Larkin; her brother Sidney (Janet) Fox; and lifelong friend Barbara Freeman.



In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sons Kevin Sherman and Allan Sherman; son-in-law David Garrett, and granddaughter Samantha Sherman.



Bettie's family will greet guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home with a funeral service starting promptly at 10 a.m. Rabbi Rick Kellner will officiate with burial following in B'nai Jacob Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bettie's memory can be made to Amvets, Columbus Jewish Federation, The , and Congregation Beth Tikvah directly or at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bettie's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary