|
|
Betty A. Radcliffe
Chillicothe - Betty Ann Radcliffe, 86 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 in Signature Health Care following a brief illness. She was born September 9, 1933 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Rancy S. and Bernice E. (Arledge) Cottrill. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Parker. On January 5, 2004 she married Gerald E. Radcliffe who preceded her in death June 18, 2006.
Surviving are grandchildren, Jeannine (Kevin) Rote, Shiloh, OH, Michelle (Dale) Grubb, Chillicothe and Charles Eric (Loretta) Rote, Mocksville, NC; step-daughters, Jerilynn (Douglas) Ross and Pamela (Kenneth) Dunn; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Coffee, Chillicothe; sister-in-law, Carol Cottrill, Chillicothe; brother, Charles (Bobbi) Cottrill, FL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Charles William Rote, sister, Marguerite Browning and brothers, Ching, George and Harold Cottrill.
Betty had been a civil engineer for United Telephone. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Trinity Choir and the Chillicothe Evening Lions Club. She enjoyed golf, bowling and card games.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UM Church. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal & Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020