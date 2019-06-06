|
Betty "Carol" (Jordan) Dill
- - Betty "Carol" (Jordan) Dill, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home. She was born June 20, 1935, to Dennis "Vernon" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Jarrett) Jordan. Betty spent her childhood in Johnsville, Ohio and graduated from Johnsville High School in 1953.
On October 6, 1956 she married Herbert R. Dill who preceded her in death in 1976. They worked alongside each other in their concrete business while starting their family. After his passing she dedicated her time to raising her 5 children on a single women's salary.
She retired from Hartman Electric and enjoyed part of her retirement at Alamo Rose Rv park in Alamo, Texas before returning to the Mansfield area. Betty was active in community plays, line dancing and enjoying numerous group outings with her friends at Alamo Rose. She also enjoyed listening to the Indians Baseball games, reading, a good card game, walking and bowling.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son Ronald K. Dill; parents; older brother Glen Jordan.
Betty is survived by her sons Russell Dill of Montana and Troy Dill of California; daughters Angela White of Ohio and Lisa M Linscott (Jason) of Ohio; grandchildren Alan Dill, Therese Dill, Celine Dill, Chase Linscott, Wyatt Linscott, McKayla Linscott and Anthony J. Linscott; brothers Jerry (Nancy) Jordan and Ralph (Pat) Jordan; sisters Wanda (Larry) Cutlip and Ruth Ann Jackson; sisters-in-law Helen Jordan; along with many nephews and nieces.
She will always be remembered by her loved ones and friends as a person that overcame and fought through many hardships with bravery and integrity, a good listener that gave selflessly of herself and always there when there was a need.
Although no public services will be held for Betty, the family hopes that you will remember her as you celebrate her life in your own special way.
