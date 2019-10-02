|
Betty E. Ison
Mansfield - Betty E. Ison, 84, of Mansfield, passed away at Arbors of Mifflin on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Betty was born on November 29, 1934 in Woodsfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Edna (Dye) Knowlton.
Betty retired in 1992 as a department manager at Therm-O-Disc, and she was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a devoted wife to her loving husband, Billy Don Ison, of which she shared 67 years of marriage. She loved having her family in to share meals as Betty was an excellent baker and cook. She took much pride in maintaining an immaculate home and a pristine yard. She had a passion for traveling everywhere, and especially loved cruises.
She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Don Ison; her sisters, Burl Couch and Lilly "Peggy" Briggs; her brothers, Howard (Kathy) Knowlton and Harley (Joann) Knowlton; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and so many other dear relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Edgar (Josephine) Knowlton, Lorn (Pearl) Knowlton, Ruth (Charles) Frasher, Nina (Glenn) Dilgard, Irene (Clarence) Stall, Harold (Pat) Knowlton, Alfred Knowlton, and Mary Wheatcraft; her brothers-in-law, Vernon Couch, Robert "Dean" Briggs, and Charles, Ray, Frank and Gary Ison.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 525 West Cook Road. Services will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Dr. Pentti Maki officiating. Betty will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019