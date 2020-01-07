|
Betty E. Smith
Ashland - Betty E. Smith, 92, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at UH Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 13, 1927 in Ashland, Ohio, to the late William and Daisy (Creveling) Stone.
Betty worked at Westinghouse Electric until retirement. She was a member of the Eastern Star.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Arlene D. (Dominic) Wilson; grandson, Christopher M. (Nicole); granddaughter, Stefanie (Connor); great-granddaughter, Kailani Wilson; great-grandson, Carson Cowell, due in April 2020; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Smith; siblings, Hortense M. Phillips, Richard Stone, Russel Stone, Fay Stone, Mary Weaver, Edith Jones, Paul Stone, Jay Stone and Eula Kane; four nieces and four nephews.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020