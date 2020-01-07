Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty E. Smith Obituary
Betty E. Smith

Ashland - Betty E. Smith, 92, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at UH Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 13, 1927 in Ashland, Ohio, to the late William and Daisy (Creveling) Stone.

Betty worked at Westinghouse Electric until retirement. She was a member of the Eastern Star.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Arlene D. (Dominic) Wilson; grandson, Christopher M. (Nicole); granddaughter, Stefanie (Connor); great-granddaughter, Kailani Wilson; great-grandson, Carson Cowell, due in April 2020; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Smith; siblings, Hortense M. Phillips, Richard Stone, Russel Stone, Fay Stone, Mary Weaver, Edith Jones, Paul Stone, Jay Stone and Eula Kane; four nieces and four nephews.

The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -