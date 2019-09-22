|
|
Betty Eileen Fair Wooldridge
Mansfield - Lifelong Mansfield resident Betty Wooldridge passed into the Lord's care Sunday, September 15, 2019 from Crystal Care Center in Ashland. She was 91.
Born Betty Eileen Fair on February 1, 1928 in Mansfield to Orra D. and Marguerite (Kester) Fair, she was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1946. While working at Dominion Electric she met and married Marshall C. Wooldridge.
Betty worked in the credit office of O'Neils Department Store downtown Mansfield, and followed the store to Richland Mall, working 30 years through transitions to Kaufmann's and May Company before retiring in 1993.
She enjoyed time spent with her family, dinner out with friends, lavishing affection on her dogs (especially her poodle-mix Muffin), and classic television comedies like The Golden Girls. She will be best remembered for her sense of humor (Betty's laugh was infectious), love of animals, and love for her family.
She is survived by her sons Gary (Patricia) Wooldridge and Terry Wooldridge all of Mansfield; grandchildren Jason (Andrea) Wooldridge, Heather Noland and Larry (Kim) Caudill; great grandchildren Brennen, Sydney, Payton and Nathan; and a nephew Bob Keefer of Mansfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marshall Wooldridge in 1986. Also deceased are a sister Cleo Keefer and a brother-in-law Richard Oberlin.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park. Pastor Ron Smals will speak. The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
Contributions in her memory made payable to Richland County Humane Society may be mailed to Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44903.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wooldridge family, share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019