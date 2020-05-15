|
Betty Ellen Barnett
Mansfield - Betty Ellen Barnett passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Wedgewood Estates. She was 94.
Betty was born in Marion, Ohio on February 14, 1926 to Merrill & Alma (Grierson) Monk. They moved to Mt. Vernon in 1936. After Betty graduated from Mt. Vernon High School with the class of 1944, she attended Purdue University and worked for Curtis Wright in Columbus until Victory over Japan Day in 1945.
On October 7, 1945 she married Eugene "Gene" Barnett and they shared 63 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away one day shy of their 64Th anniversary in 2009. Now they are reunited to celebrate their 75 wedding anniversary.
They moved to Mansfield in 1948. Gene was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse for 40 years. Betty's vocation was homemaker and enjoying social events with her many friends. After retirement they moved to Naples, FL in 1994 and back to Mansfield in 2007.
They were dedicated members of the First Congregational Church. In her spare time Betty enjoyed being part of several bridge clubs, reading, and baking. Above all else she was happiest when spending time with her relatives, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Adair, Marcia Scurfield, Steven [Debra] Barnett, four grandsons, Kenneth [Elizabeth] Adair, Jeffrey [Stacy] Adair, Brett [Mary] Scurfield, Michael [Charne] Scurfield, and granddaughter Kari [Jacob] Miller, two great grandsons, James Adair, and Grant Scurfield, five great granddaughters, Chloe Scurfield, Halle Scurfield, Abigail Adair, Kayla Scurfield, and Saige Scurfield, her brothers Dr. Donald [Barbara] Heagren, and Edwin [Delores] Heagren, and many nieces and nephews.
Her loving husband, parents, and two brothers, Merrill (Bettye) Monk Jr. and Barry Heagren preceded her in death.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be in the columbarium at the First Congregational Church.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Published in the News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020