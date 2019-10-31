|
Betty Hassinger
Mansfield - Betty E. (Hassinger) Claypool, 92, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
Betty was born on January 6, 1927, in Mansfield, to Dwight and Velma (Schlemmer) Hassinger. She worked for many years at Bearings Inc. She was a member of First English Church, and was actively involved in the church choir, as well as being a Sunday School Teacher. Her biggest joy in her life was her family and grandchildren, along with her husband, Leonard Claypool, who passed away on November 3, 2016. They were married on March 6, 1949 by Rev. Carveth Mitchell at First English Lutheran Church. Betty enjoyed traveling with family, and visited almost every state and national park. She also enjoyed learning about Mansfield's history.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Nevius of Lexington, and Susan Fife and Rebecca (John) Roe both of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; and two sisters, Beverly Hassinger and Anita Bagley.
Calling hours will start at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Ave. West, Mansfield. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Paul Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Park. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019