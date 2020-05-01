|
|
Betty Hess
Fredericktown - Betty Hess, 80, of Fredericktown passed away on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 4, 1939 in Tazwell Virginia to the late Otis and Louise (Burnette) Bandy.
Betty was a 1958 graduate of Centerburg High School. She loved to spend time with her family. Betty was married to her high school sweetheart for 61 years; their hearts truly did beat as one.
Betty is survived by her children, Penny (Keith) Beitzel of Fredericktown and Ray E. (Kelly) Hess of Minster; grandchildren, Nikki (Megan) Pope, Bryce (Elaine) Pope, Tyler Hess, Brady Hess, Alicia Beitzel and Brian Beitzel; great grandchildren, Trindy Brown and Ethan Pope.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Hess on November 18, 2019; sister, Jonnie Fisher; and brothers, Otis and Doug Bandy.
In following with Betty's request, there will not be any services.
A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the care provided and to Megan for the care and compassion she gave to mom the last 3 weeks, you were her Meg.
To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Hess.
Published in the News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020