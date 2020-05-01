Services
Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Hess Obituary
Betty Hess

Fredericktown - Betty Hess, 80, of Fredericktown passed away on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 4, 1939 in Tazwell Virginia to the late Otis and Louise (Burnette) Bandy.

Betty was a 1958 graduate of Centerburg High School. She loved to spend time with her family. Betty was married to her high school sweetheart for 61 years; their hearts truly did beat as one.

Betty is survived by her children, Penny (Keith) Beitzel of Fredericktown and Ray E. (Kelly) Hess of Minster; grandchildren, Nikki (Megan) Pope, Bryce (Elaine) Pope, Tyler Hess, Brady Hess, Alicia Beitzel and Brian Beitzel; great grandchildren, Trindy Brown and Ethan Pope.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Hess on November 18, 2019; sister, Jonnie Fisher; and brothers, Otis and Doug Bandy.

In following with Betty's request, there will not be any services.

A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the care provided and to Megan for the care and compassion she gave to mom the last 3 weeks, you were her Meg.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Hess.
Published in the News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now