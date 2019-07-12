|
Betty Jane Coon
Ontario - Betty Jane Coon, 91, of Ontario, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Ohio State University Medical Center. Betty was born on March 2, 1928 in Benton Ridge, Ohio. She was the beloved daughter of Harvey and Hazel (Aurand) Povenmire.
Betty was a member of the Ontario United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and active with the Ladies Auxiliary of Springfield Township Fire Department where her husband had been a volunteer firefighter. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spending time with them. She was a collector of teddy bears and angels and was always searching for new ones to add to her collection. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, embroidery, knitting, and watching television.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Mary (Willis) McCrea, Sharon Urschel, and Robert Coon Jr. all of Ontario; grandchildren, Jane (Jim) Price, Thomas McCrea, Karen (Kenneth) Carroll, Nichole (Jon) Guess, and Joseph Coon; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Smith of Findlay, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Irene Coon of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Coon Sr.; her son, Thomas Coon; a grandson, James Price; her sisters, Mary Ellen Kelly, Lois Keller, and Eva Wiltse; and a brother, Ralph Povenmire.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West. Pastor Karen Wagenhals will officiate the service at 11:00 am. Betty will be laid to rest at Ontario Cemetery. Please consider making memorial contributions to the Ontario United Methodist Church which was near and dear to Betty's heart or the .
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 12, 2019