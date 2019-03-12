|
|
Betty Jane (Chambers) Mahler
Jacksonville FL - Betty Jane Mahler (Chambers) 92, passed away February 24, 2019, while living in Jacksonville Fl. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Hazel Chambers; son Robert A. Burton (Mary), brothers; Harold Chambers (Marian), Donald Chambers (Jeannie) and Arthur Chambers (Sonie); Betty's first husband Cecil (Jack) Burton Sr. and second husband George Mahler. Betty is survived by her sons; Cecil (Jack) Burton (Lou Ella), D.L. Burton Sr. and Ron Burton (Barbara) along with her siblings; Frederick C. Chambers Sr. (Cynthia) and Sandra Shaffer (Charlie). Betty leaves behind numerous loving grandchildren,great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019