Betty Jean Crawford
Mansfield - Betty Jean Crawford, 92, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her home. She was born March 21, 1927, to Harry Irvin and Ethel (Brewer) Constance.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1945. Betty married Glenn Crawford-a gunsmith-in 1946 and they had four children. Her first job during high school was at Isaly's Dairy. After graduation she went to work at Ohio Brass as a "Gal Friday". She earned her real estate license while employed by Hamilton Realty. In 1955, Betty helped D. Osborne Meese with administrative details of the fledgling Richland County Foundation and became Executive Director, working there 37 years.
Betty was a self-taught artist, knowledgeable lapidary expert and superb silversmith recognized throughout the United States and internationally. She was a world traveler. Betty established the Richland Lithic and Lapidary Society. She served as president of both Midwest Federation of Mineralogical and Geological Societies and the American Federation of Mineralogical Society. In 1989, she was elected to the National Rockhound and Lapidary Hall of Fame. Betty participated in a "dinosaur dig" in Utah. She was a published writer and editor, accomplished speaker and excellent photographer.
She played the organ and was a member of the Mansfield Organ Club. She served on the Humane Society of Richland County and it's Scattergood Case Committee. Betty was a member of Mansfield Faith Assembly.
Betty is survived by four children, Glenn and Robin Crawford of Shelby, Alan and Sue Crawford of Protem, MO, Bonnie Wilson and Kitty Howard, both of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert and Margaret Constance of Alton, MO. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Glenn Crawford in 1971; brother, James and Esther Constance; and sister, Mary Constance.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Katrina H. Peery will follow at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield Faith Assembly.
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019