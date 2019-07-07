Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Crawford


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Crawford Obituary
Betty Jean Crawford

Mansfield - Betty Jean Crawford, 92, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her home. She was born March 21, 1927, to Harry Irvin and Ethel (Brewer) Constance.

She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1945. Betty married Glenn Crawford-a gunsmith-in 1946 and they had four children. Her first job during high school was at Isaly's Dairy. After graduation she went to work at Ohio Brass as a "Gal Friday". She earned her real estate license while employed by Hamilton Realty. In 1955, Betty helped D. Osborne Meese with administrative details of the fledgling Richland County Foundation and became Executive Director, working there 37 years.

Betty was a self-taught artist, knowledgeable lapidary expert and superb silversmith recognized throughout the United States and internationally. She was a world traveler. Betty established the Richland Lithic and Lapidary Society. She served as president of both Midwest Federation of Mineralogical and Geological Societies and the American Federation of Mineralogical Society. In 1989, she was elected to the National Rockhound and Lapidary Hall of Fame. Betty participated in a "dinosaur dig" in Utah. She was a published writer and editor, accomplished speaker and excellent photographer.

She played the organ and was a member of the Mansfield Organ Club. She served on the Humane Society of Richland County and it's Scattergood Case Committee. Betty was a member of Mansfield Faith Assembly.

Betty is survived by four children, Glenn and Robin Crawford of Shelby, Alan and Sue Crawford of Protem, MO, Bonnie Wilson and Kitty Howard, both of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert and Margaret Constance of Alton, MO. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Glenn Crawford in 1971; brother, James and Esther Constance; and sister, Mary Constance.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Katrina H. Peery will follow at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield Faith Assembly.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now