Ontario - Betty Jean Miller, 95, of Ontario, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at AlterCare in Bucyrus, Ohio. She was born January 6, 1925, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Walter Pete and Lyrra Mae (Snyder) Duffner.
She worked at Westinghouse Corp. for 2 years then attended Kent State University for 2 years and graduated from Ashland College with a Bachelor degree in Education. She taught at Jesse Beer School and Eastview Elementary. Betty retired from Madison Schools after 22 years of service. She was a member of the Richland County Retired Teachers Association.
Betty was a member of Ontario United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader of many genres. Traveling, especially taking cruises, was one of her favorite pastimes. She spent 20 years in Florida during the winter with her husband, Rex.
She is survived by a son, James David (Jean) Miller of Ontario; a granddaughter, Rachel Anne Miller; a brother, Carl (Thelma) Duffner of Ontario; a sister, Sharyn (John) Phillips of Mansfield; a brother-in-law, Jack (Edna) Miller of Ontario; three sisters-in-law, Gretchen Albright of Mansfield, Joy Ann Hunt of Lexington, and Sandy (Tom) Schaeffer of Perrysville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Miller on December 1, 2003; parents; infant son, Mark Miller; and son, Randall Jon Miller
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2:00 P.M in Mansfield Memorial Park with Pastor Karen Wagenhals officiating. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
