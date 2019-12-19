|
Betty Jean "Peggy" Pleasant
Crestline - Betty Jean "Peggy" Pleasant was born in Powhatan, West Virginia on December 13, 1944. She went to be with her Lord on December 15, 2019. She was the first daughter of Avis Smith and was affectionately known as "Peggy."
Peggy graduated from Elkhorn High School of McDowell County West Virginia in 1962 and retired from General Electric (GE) as a Material Handler in Bucyrus Ohio. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Crestline Ohio.
She will always be remembered as someone who enjoyed life with family and friends near and far. As such, she was always in the company of her close friends and family. She had a love of good music, "hot" conversation, and, in her recent youth was one of the best dancers around - remembered for being voted best dancer in High School.
Peggy loved her ancestral home in West Virginia and hardly ever missed a chance to go back - if someone else drove, of course. She had her own sense of style and relished compliments from friends and strangers alike. She was also a kind-hearted and a generous giver - quick to let you know what you wanted to hear. We are all saddened by this loss but grateful for the years she allowed us into her life.
She is survived by her three children: Zina Scott (Columbus Ohio); Alisa Scott (Greensboro NC); and, Pernell (Anne) Pleasant (Columbus Ohio) She also leaves to cherish her memory: sister Marva Ann (David) Ransome (Washington D.C.); brothers, Charles Smith (Columbus, Ohio); Larry Craighead (Columbus Ohio); Ronnie Craighead (Powhatan, West Virginia). In addition, she is survived by two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her grandmother (Blanche Wade); mother (Avis Smith); and sister (Irma Mathews) all from West Virginia; and special friend of many years (Chester Morton) of Crestline Ohio, and, many special friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory many close, loving, and generous friends - too many for all to be named, but, nonetheless, appreciated. Toni, Gary, Leann, Barbara "Peaches," William "Man," Diane, Diane, Carolyn, Loretta, Linda, and Kim. Please forgive any omissions. You are all loved and in our thoughts.
Visitation 11:00 am and Funeral Service at 12:00 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Crestline, Ohio - 212 E. Livingston Avenue.
Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Bluefield, West Virginia.
