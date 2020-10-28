1/1
Betty Jean Smith
Betty Jean Smith

Mansfield - Betty Jean Smith, 90, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Mansfield Place.

The daughter of Fred and Beatrice (McClain) Nelson, Betty was born September 2, 1930 in Mansfield. Betty married Donovan Smith on May 28, 1949 and together celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Betty worked for the former Mansfield Telephone Company and retired from Madison Schools.

In her younger years, she was a member at Caesarea Baptist Church. More recently she was a member at Berean Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son Greg (Deb) Smith of Mansfield and daughter Gail (Dan) Klatka of Copley; grandchildren Geremy (Shoma) Smith, Bethany (Chris) Bellamy, Josh Klatka and Zara Klatka; great grandchildren Olivia Smith, Noah Bellamy, and Jude Donovan Bellamy; sister Naomi Ransom of Mansfield; brother-in-law Dwaine (Shirley) Smith of Mansfield; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Donovan Smith.

The Smith family will receive friends Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 10 -11am in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where funeral services will begin at 11am. Pastor Jim Berry will officiate. Her family request that face coverings be worn by those attending. Private burial will be held in Mansfield Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Caesarea Cemetery Association may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
