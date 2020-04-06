Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Grove Memorial Park
Betty K. (Wolfe) Brubaker


1939 - 2020
Betty K. (Wolfe) Brubaker
Betty K. (Wolfe) Brubaker

Mansfield - Betty K. (Wolfe) Brubaker, 80, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Betty was born June 25, 1939 in Redhouse, MD to Kenneth S. and Nellie (Griffin) Wolfe. She attended Freedom Ridge Church with her husband, Ronald Brubaker, Sr. Betty enjoyed doing word searches, watching TV game shows, and traveling when she was able.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Brubaker, Sr.; children, Robin (Kevin) McSpadden, Ronald (Stephanie) Brubaker, Jr., and Angela (Roger) Mays; grandchildren; Brandie, Michael, Brody, Somer, Devin, Brandon, Ashley, and Abbey; and three great-grandchildren, Tegan, Deacoen, and Amberlen.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Park in Lexington with Pastor Tony Visconi officiating.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
