Betty L. Middleton
Mansfield - Betty L. Middleton, 83, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Monday, February 24, 2020. Betty was born in Morehead, Kentucky on June 6, 1936. She was the daughter of Everett and Nervie (Eldridge) DeWitt.
Determined, kind and generous with a quietly persuasive personality, Betty was a trusted and true friend to everyone. She was a member of Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader, quilting as often as she could and crafting.
Betty leaves behind her sons, Tom (Sandy) Middleton and Tim (Sherri) Middleton; her granddaughter, Shelby Middleton; her sisters, Inez Caudill and Geraldine (Garland) Roe; many loving nieces, nephews; and other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Troy Middleton; and five sisters, Grace and Myrl DeWitt, Hazel Staggs, Peachie Gregory and Edith Hall.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Mark Bailey will officiate the service following at 11:00 am. Betty will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park. As Betty was very generous to others in life, please consider making memorial contributions to Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020