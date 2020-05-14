|
|
Betty Lou Nothacker
Ontario - Betty Lou (Lewis) Wadley Nothacker, age 85, resident of Mansfield, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 3, 1934 in Rowan County, KY to John Thomas and Nancy DeHart Lewis, she was a longtime resident of Shelby moving to Ontario in 2007. Betty was employed as a bus driver for Shelby City Schools retiring in 1999 after 26 1/2 years of service. She drove K-12 students and many extra curricular and sports teams trips. She enjoyed bribing her teams to win with her homemade brownies and chocolate chip cookies. She had served as a 4-H advisor for ten years. Betty enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, mushroom hunting, having booths at flea markets, showing horses, collecting antiques, refinishing furniture and watching sports, especially the Cleveland teams. Betty loved to travel when she had the chance and had traveled to many of the western states in her younger years. Some of her favorite travels were her trip to Alaska and especially her trip to China where, at 81 years old, she climbed the Great Wall of China. However, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by children, Karen Wadley (Tim) Scott of Bucyrus, Katherine Wadley (Richard) Burton of Shelby, Kimberly Wadley (Keith) Graham of Zionsville, Indiana and Russell (Teresa) Nothacker of Shelby; her grandchildren, Chris Scott, Curt Scott, Sarah Kendrick, Todd Scott, Joel Scott, Timothy Scott II, Katie Kamradt, Kelly Graham, Eric Graham, Asia DeWalt, Megan Nothacker and Madison Nothacker; eleven great grandchildren; one sister Ruth Adkins of Lexington and her special life long dear friend, David Crunkilton of Fredericktown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Donald Ellis Wadley and Jack Charles Nothacker; her siblings Laura Lewis, Harley Lewis, Kenneth Lewis, Martha Martin, an infant sister Delphia Lewis, Glenn Lewis and Burnell Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Athletic Boosters at 145 Mansfield Ave. Apt 7, Shelby, OH 44875.
Graveside services will be held 12:00PM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Her nephew Gene Parkison will officiate. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020