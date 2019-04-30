Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
Resources
Shelby - On April 26, 2019 Joplin was called home. Our daughter, Mary and Chief Jack Ward. Our sister, Susan, Kennt, Jack, Bob, Pat and Sandy. Our aunt, Kim, Mandy, Lisa, Bert, Kathy, Tim, Cheryl, and Angie. Our wife, Pat Dorion. Our mother, Tony, Sara, and Cody. Our step-mother, Carla, Angie, and Jason. Our grandmother, Andalyn, Kensley, Maddox, and Bowie. Our step-grandmother to 16. Our adopted mother to any friend of her children. Our friend, Singer, and Bingo professional. Passed away at 67 after a lifetime of amazing memories and delicious food and beverages. We will be celebrating Betty's life from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Ohio, her lifelong hometown.

All are welcome in your Harley shirts and jeans, that's what she'll be wearing.

In place of flowers, unless Daisies, donations can be made to the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory to help offset the funeral costs.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
