Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Mansfield - Betty E. (McGlone) Mosier, 79, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Betty was born on October 13, 1939, in Olive Hill, KY, to Clyde and Katherine N. (Abbott) McGlone. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. Betty loved her family and her church family and enjoyed visiting with others. She would help anyone out if she could. She loved to sew, learn about family history, and loved her sweets. She married her sweetheart, Earnest E. Mosier, on May 19, 1959, and he survives.

Along with her husband, she is survived by three sons, Earnest E. (Michelle) Mosier II, and Douglas W. (Deb) Mosier both of Mansfield, and Michael L. Mosier of Ashland; grandchildren, Michael Mosier, Timothy Mosier, Ilia Mosier, Kathy Crawford, Earnest Mosier III, Breeanna Henderson, Bryan Mosier, Bradley Mosier, Jessica Hendershott, Nikki Hendershott, and Jenna Hendershott; great-grandchildren, Austin Mosier, Piper Mosier, Gwen, Allyson, Samuel Crawford, Harley Crawford, Nicholas Crawford, Able Crawford, Asher Crawford, Ella Crawford, Earnest Mosier IV, Kristian Stoots, Owen Hendershott, Ryker Zickefoose, and Bella Besenti, and two brothers, Joe (Doris) McGlone of Mansfield, and Robert (Connie) McGlone of Alabama.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melinda S. Mosier; and siblings, Alice Ann McGlone, Judy Duncan, Jim McGlone, and Jack McGlone.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Earl Tackett officiating. Burial will be at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Dauch Dr, Ashland, OH 44805, or Dean Rd. Freewill Baptist Church, in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
