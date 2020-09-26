1/1
Betty P. Littleton
Betty P. Littleton

Mansfield - Betty P. Littleton, 81, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Betty was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on October 14, 1938. She was the daughter of Russell and Mary (Dailey) Tabor. Betty was a devoted wife to her husband, James whom she married in December of 1964. They shared nearly 56 blessed years of marriage together. Betty retired in 1988 from Therm-O-Disc. She was very talented and loved to quilt making many beautiful quilts over the years.

She leaves behind her husband, James "Jim" Littleton; her sons, James E. Littleton and Timothy Littleton; her grandchildren, Christina Littleton and Jenna Collier; a sister, Jo-Ann (Bill) Stamper; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, Wylie Tabor, Labe Tabor, Maggie Gurule, and Mamie Browning.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00-6:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. An additional hour of calling will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm at the funeral home. Rev. Rick Pelfrey will conduct services beginning at 1:00 pm. Betty will be laid to rest at Shenandoah Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
