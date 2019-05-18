Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Betty Ruth Thoman


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Ruth Thoman Obituary
Betty Ruth Thoman

- - Betty Ruth Thoman age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday May 15, 2019 surrounded by many of the family she loved as well as shared in the thoughts of many others. Born to William and Christine McNeely on July 5, 1937 and preceded in death by brothers, Lester McNeely, Melvin McNeely, William "Bill" McNeely, and Ed McNeely; sister, Josephine Winters; daughter-in-law, Martha Thoman. Survived by husband of 60 years, Ray Thoman; sons, Bradley (Jane) Thoman, Barry (Wilma) Thoman, Michael Thoman, Eric (Amy) Thoman, and Troy (Donna) Thoman; sister, Mildred Tamburrino; 20 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Monday 11:00 AM. Pastor Eric Thoman officiating. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in the News Journal on May 18, 2019
