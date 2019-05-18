|
Betty Ruth Thoman
- - Betty Ruth Thoman age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday May 15, 2019 surrounded by many of the family she loved as well as shared in the thoughts of many others. Born to William and Christine McNeely on July 5, 1937 and preceded in death by brothers, Lester McNeely, Melvin McNeely, William "Bill" McNeely, and Ed McNeely; sister, Josephine Winters; daughter-in-law, Martha Thoman. Survived by husband of 60 years, Ray Thoman; sons, Bradley (Jane) Thoman, Barry (Wilma) Thoman, Michael Thoman, Eric (Amy) Thoman, and Troy (Donna) Thoman; sister, Mildred Tamburrino; 20 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Monday 11:00 AM. Pastor Eric Thoman officiating. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in the News Journal on May 18, 2019