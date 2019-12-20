|
|
Betty Stroup
Mansfield - Betty Jean (Simmons) Stroup, age 93, of Shelby died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Ontario.
Born February 16, 1926 in Lima, Ohio to Harley and Leota Simmons, Betty resided in Shelby the majority of her life, after marrying her husband Dean in 1947. She graduated from Findley High School, attended Wittenberg, and later completed her degree in education at the Ohio State University. After devoting her early marriage to caring for her family, Betty later applied her skills in education. She taught at Shelby St. Mary's for several years, served as a substitute teacher in the public schools, and also helped many earn their GED's. She also loved tutoring/mentoring her Vietnamese friends, Thai and Lieu Nguyen.
She and Dean were married for 68 years, until Dean died in 2016. They loved life and enjoyed contributing to the community. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church and the Shelby Country Club. She served as a Girl Scout leader and a committee-member on the Red Cross and the Shelby YMCA. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf and spent twenty retirement-years wintering in Vero Beach with Dean and their newfound friends.
Betty is survived by her three sons Richard Stroup of Washington D.C., Roger (Susan) Stroup of Mansfield, and Robert (Kim) Stroup of Brook Park, and daughter Nancy (John) Medley of Shelby; grandchildren Mathew, Michael and William Stroup, Julia (Justin) Behm, Andrea (Tom) Gingery; grandchildren Christina Acernese, Nicole Roberts, Ben Medley, Michael (Katy) Medley, Jacob (Ashley) Medley, Aaron Stroup, and Ryan Stroup; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Vossler.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean, sister-in-law Marjorie (Jim) Stine, brother-in-law, Rev. Thomas Vossler, and granddaughter Maranda McKnight.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday from the First Lutheran Church at 33 Broadway St. Shelby. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church or to a .
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019