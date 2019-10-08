|
Betty Sue Cole
Crestline - Betty Sue Cole, age 73, of Crestline, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Galion Avita Hospital in Galion, Ohio. She was born March 17, 1946 in Tiro, Ohio to the late Flem and Zora (Whitaker) Collins. Betty loved gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara (Brett) Cole Strine of Crestline and Vicki Cole of Crestline; 2 grandchildren, Matthew (Kristi) Finney of Tiro and Ashley Finney of Columbus; 3 great grandchildren, Livia Leonhart, Hayden Finney and Haylee Finney; 5 siblings, Edna Barnett, Peggy Wright, Sue Picklesimer, Teresa Rust and Rita Gullett; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Cole Jr.; parents, Flem and Zora Collins; 4 siblings, Myrtle Hall, Shirley Paden, Delmer Collins and Eunice Collins; father & mother-in-law, Robert G. Cole Sr. and Ruby Cole.
There will be a graveside service Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio with Rev. Earl Sexton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestine Library. Online condolences may be made to the famliy at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019