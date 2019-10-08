Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
New Haven, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Sue Cole


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Sue Cole Obituary
Betty Sue Cole

Crestline - Betty Sue Cole, age 73, of Crestline, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Galion Avita Hospital in Galion, Ohio. She was born March 17, 1946 in Tiro, Ohio to the late Flem and Zora (Whitaker) Collins. Betty loved gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara (Brett) Cole Strine of Crestline and Vicki Cole of Crestline; 2 grandchildren, Matthew (Kristi) Finney of Tiro and Ashley Finney of Columbus; 3 great grandchildren, Livia Leonhart, Hayden Finney and Haylee Finney; 5 siblings, Edna Barnett, Peggy Wright, Sue Picklesimer, Teresa Rust and Rita Gullett; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Cole Jr.; parents, Flem and Zora Collins; 4 siblings, Myrtle Hall, Shirley Paden, Delmer Collins and Eunice Collins; father & mother-in-law, Robert G. Cole Sr. and Ruby Cole.

There will be a graveside service Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio with Rev. Earl Sexton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestine Library. Online condolences may be made to the famliy at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.