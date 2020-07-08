Betty Weatherspoon Sorrell Baehrens
Mansfield - Betty Weatherspoon Sorrell Baehrens, 97, of Mansfield died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Betty was born September 27, 1922 in Durham County, North Carolina to Theron Oliver "T.O." Sorrell and Pauline Page Stephens Sorrell. At age 10 she moved to Nelson, NC ("the country") where she attended Cedar Fork Baptist Church and graduated from Lowes Grove High School. She remained proud of her southern roots all her life and never lost her tell-tale southern accent.
Betty met her husband, Edward Wehrly "Ned" Baehrens, at Camp Butner, NC when he returned from serving in World War II. They began their marriage in Canton, Ohio before moving to Mansfield in 1950. Betty was a faithful Christian who made many friends in her church homes, including the Park Avenue Baptist, First English Lutheran, Linden Road Presbyterian, and First Congregational churches in Mansfield.
During her long life in Mansfield, Betty raised five children and worked at the Domestic Relations Court, Job & Family Services, Mansfield Raceway, and Richland Bank. A lifelong learner, she went back to school after retirement and graduated from OSU-Mansfield in 1986.
She brought her talents and vivacity to many groups: volunteering at Kingwood Center, acting on the stage at OSU-Mansfield, hand-sewing quilts with the Pleasant Valley Quilters, and gifting family and friends with wonderful sweaters, afghans, and scarves she created while having a wonderful time with the Bumble Bee Knitters and the Knit Wits. Betty loved life and had fun wherever she went. She was an outstanding hostess who would welcome you to her beautifully decorated table. She brought two of her passions together with a little LEGG (the Literary Exchange and Gourmet Group). When she was no longer able to host guests, she enjoyed dining out with the Crazy Daisies.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Deb) Baehrens of Poway, California ; Scott (Angela) Baehrens of Kailua, Hawaii ; Jim (Janice) Baehrens of Port Clinton, Ohio ; and Bruce (Christine Colledge) Baehrens of Bellville, Ohio; grandchildren Sarah Pierce (Stephen) Russell and Matthew (Whitney) Stransky; great-granddaughter Katilyn Stransky; and her very special cousin Page Montgomery LoRe´ of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Laramie, Wyoming.
Her husband, Ned, and daughter, Carol Kelly Pierce, preceded her in death.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date to celebrate Betty. An avid reader, Betty asked that memorial contributions be made to the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Baehrens family.
