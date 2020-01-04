|
|
Betty Williams
Mansfield - Betty Lou WILLIAMS, 85, passed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in her home after a brief illness.
Mrs. Williams was born on Friday, March 23, 1934 to the late Malcolm John Duncan, Sr. and Annie M. (Sewell) Duncan in Mansfield. Betty was a 1953 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She moved to New Jersey for a time returning to Mansfield in 1979. Betty returned to school to pursue a degree in education. In 1991 Betty graduated from then Ashland College with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education and became employed as a teacher with the Mansfield City School System as a Special Education Teacher where she served the next 11 years retiring in 2001. Betty was a very supportive wife and partner serving tirelessly beside her late husband Superintendent Aaron Williams, Sr. for over 30 years at the Bible Way COGIC in Orange, New Jersey, and the Maddox Memorial COGIC for over 35 years. As First Lady of both churches (serving simultaneously for 26 years) she was involved and all aspects of church whether it be the head of a ministry, overseeing an event or serving as Mistress of Ceremonies of a program. Betty was a devoted servant to God, family, and church family. Over the years Betty was affectionately known as "Mother and Nana" by the young adults and youth of the church.
Betty is survived by 2 children: Janet Watch, Mansfield, and Pastor Aaron (Latonda) Williams Jr., Ontario; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and God Children,
In addition to her parents and her husband Superintendent Aaron Williams, Sr. who passed away in 2017 Betty was also preceded in death by 8 siblings, Geneiveve Smith, Pauline Johnson, Hannah Hilliard, Janice Todd, George, Leon, Eunice and Malcolm Duncan, Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, at 11:00 AM at the Maddox Memorial COGIC with her son Pastor Aaron Williams, Jr. delivering his mother's eulogy. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be held on Monday, 10:00 AM, January 13, 2020 at the Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends daily at Betty's home begining Monday - Thursday from 4-7 PM. Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020