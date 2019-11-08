|
|
Betty Yeager
Mansfield - Betty Yeager passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in her Mansfield home surrounded by her family. She was 90.
She was born December 24, 1928 to parents Harry & Johanna (Scheurer) Hill in Mansfield. Betty graduated from Springfield Local High School with the class of 1948.
She married Carl Yeager and together they spent many wonderful years until he passed away. Now they are together again.
Betty was a lifelong member at Mayflower Congregational Church. She worked many different jobs including working at the stock market, Essex Wire Company as a general laborer and also did hairdressing for many years. Her job at the Madison movie theater had the biggest impact on her as this is where she met her husband Carl.
Betty was very artistic and enjoyed drawing and painting. In younger years she even created some cartoons. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to garage sales and finding gems among the items for sale. But above all, Betty cherished her family, especially her grandchildren
She is survived by son Carl Yeager; son-in-law Darrell Lewis; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother Harry (Cindy) Hill; sister Phyllis Haas; sister-in-law Patricia Hill.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Jenny Lewis; brother Dave Hill.
A memorial service in Betty's memory will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Mayflower Congregational Church (548 N McElroy Rd, Mansfield, OH 44905) beginning at 10:30 a.m. her family hopes that you will hold her in your heart as you remember her in your own special way.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Betty's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019