Beulah E. "Sug" Petty
Mansfield - Beulah E. "Sug" Petty, 88, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home. Born October 30, 1930 in McDowell County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Abe and Judy (McDaniel) Helm.
Beulah was a faithful member of Jehovah's Witness for 50 years. She was a true matriarch who was loved by all who knew her. She was quick witted and strong willed but also had a gift for making everyone feel welcome. Beulah always had the most outstanding food for all who entered her home as well as offering comfort and love.
She is survived by her children, Tony (Arleen) Petty, Velva Owens and Dedra Petty; her grandchildren, Toni, Justin (Alecia), Taylor (Jermaine), Durell, Michael, Tiffani, Eric, India (Nathan) and Jazmin; twelve great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; special "daughter", Loretta Powell; a sister, Hazel Carroll; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Bryant; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends..
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Dude" Petty, whom she married in 1953 and was honored to share 58 years of marriage until his death in 2011; a son-in-law, John Owens; and eight siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Burial will be held in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Friday.
Published in the News Journal on July 17, 2019