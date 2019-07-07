|
|
Beverly Ann Hamler
- - Beverly Ann Hamler passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 73 in Paoli, Pennsylvania with her son by her side after a short fight against liver disease. A celebration of her life Open House will take place in Mansfield, Ohio at Prospect Park Pavilion (100 Brinkerhoff Ave.) on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 1-4:30pm.
Born on August 1, 1945, Beverly was a child that loved to dance as soon as she could walk. She even performed a televised solo on a local station before she was in grammar school. As she grew into a young woman, she showed talent in drawing, painting and sewing. Bev generously shared her creative flair with those around her so much that most of her family and friends have one or two "Bevo" originals in their possession. Being an Artist she continued to master her craft throughout her life. In her golden years, Beverly had her art shown in local galleries and was winning contests in her retirement community for it; her most recent award was $500! Bev's creations are gifts to the world and highly cherished by her loved ones.
As a mother Beverly was ahead of her time. Fiercely independent working multiple jobs to provide for her two young children. She was very prideful, and always had the support of her parents, Robert Harmon (deceased) and Helen Harmon (96). Beverly was the second of 4 siblings: Nancy (deceased), Bob (65) and Kathee (60). Even after leaving home, Bev remained devoted to her parents, and visited them every Sunday with her kids in tow. Those visits were filled with berry picking, cooking traditional dishes, doing puzzles and playing double solitaire with the entire family. Those traditions and her love of reading have carried on through her adult children. When her kids became older, and got the travel itch, Bev was always ready to go wherever they were, and did it until her body couldn't go anymore.
Beverly's most glowing accomplishment was her children, Rick Hamler (52) and Tracy Hamler Jordan (50). She was thrilled to be blessed with two grandchildren, Wellsley Jordan (13) and Noah Hamler (8), and enjoyed spending time with them as often as she could. Bev was happiest when spending time with her family including her son-in-law Louie (54) and daughter-in-law Amy (54). Her family adored her sense of adventure and open personality. Bev's children will especially miss talking to her about anything without judgement and only loving attention. Bev will be missed for many things, but the creativity, traditions, support and advice she gave her family will continue to be recalled and embraced in their hearts and minds forever.
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019