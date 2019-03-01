|
|
Beverly Ann Puckett
Mansfield - Beverly Ann Puckett, 80, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beverly was born on March 14, 1938 in Offutt, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Delmer and Emily "Olive" (Ward) Daniels.
Beverly had great talent and artistic abilities. She loved to paint on slate, make woodworking crafts such as birdhouses, and flower arrangements. She had endless skills. Beverly had a love for animals and was always feeding the birds and the squirrels that lived in her yard. She had a love for fishing and shared this love with her husband. The two enjoyed many fishing trips together. In her spare time she would venture out to area yard and garage sales or curl up with a good book.
She is survived by her son, Robert Puckett; son-in-law, Mike Jaynes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Danny (Jean) Daniels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Puckett; son, David (Diane) Puckett; daughter, Kim Jaynes; and her sister, Billie Jean (John) Scherrer.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the funeral service on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019