Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Puckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Puckett


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Ann Puckett Obituary
Beverly Ann Puckett

Mansfield - Beverly Ann Puckett, 80, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beverly was born on March 14, 1938 in Offutt, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Delmer and Emily "Olive" (Ward) Daniels.

Beverly had great talent and artistic abilities. She loved to paint on slate, make woodworking crafts such as birdhouses, and flower arrangements. She had endless skills. Beverly had a love for animals and was always feeding the birds and the squirrels that lived in her yard. She had a love for fishing and shared this love with her husband. The two enjoyed many fishing trips together. In her spare time she would venture out to area yard and garage sales or curl up with a good book.

She is survived by her son, Robert Puckett; son-in-law, Mike Jaynes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Danny (Jean) Daniels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Puckett; son, David (Diane) Puckett; daughter, Kim Jaynes; and her sister, Billie Jean (John) Scherrer.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the funeral service on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now