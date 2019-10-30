|
|
Beverly Bowers
Lexington - Beverly C. Bowers, 89, of Lexington, has fought the good fight, kept the faith, and finished the race. Beverly passed away, Wednesday, morning October 30, 2019 following an extended illness.
A lifelong Lexington area resident, Bev was born in Lexington on April 9, 1930 to parents Frank and Mabel (Minnear) Dillon. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1948. As a teenager, Bev first met Stanley Bowers. The two were married December 3, 1950 in the Lexington Church of Christ.
From 1949-1951, Beverly worked briefly for Lexington Soy Products.
Bev's focus in life was clear and consistent: to honor Christ not only in her actions but also by her thoughts. Together Bev and Stan's family was centered on Christ's love and forgiveness. A lifelong member of Lexington Church of Christ, Bev served in various capacities over the years.
She was a wonderful homemaker. Bev invested in her family, and was her sons and grandchildren's biggest supporter. Bowers family camping trips were often planned. Camping at most of the National Parks in America and Canada, Bev visited all 50 states. She enjoyed sports, especially cheering for the Lexington Minutemen, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Over the years, Bev also served as a poll worker for the village.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years Stan Bowers of Lexington; four sons Steven (Debbie) Bowers of Bellville, Michael (Debbie) Bowers of Clarence Center, NY, Bruce Bowers of Mansfield, and Tom (Lynne) Bowers of Zanesville; grandchildren 6, great grandchildren 14.
She was preceded in death by her brother Sheldon Dillon.
The Bowers family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 am - 10 am, at the Lexington Church of Christ (230 Delaware Avenue, Lexington, Ohio 44904). Funeral services will begin at 10 am. Pastor Tj Waters will officiate and burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lexington Church of Church of Christ may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019