Beverly I. Lutz



Mansfield - Beverly I. Lutz passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Oak Grove Manor surrounded by her family. She was 83.



She was born March 23, 1936 in Mansfield to parents Clarence & Goldie (Fry) Lape, and graduated from Lucas High School with the class of 1954. Not long after Beverly married James Lutz and the pair raised three sons.



In spare time, wherever she could find a dock to fish is where Beverly could be found, whether it was a pond or lake. She also enjoyed gardening in her vegetable garden and reaping the benefits by canning what she grew every year. But above all, Beverly cherished spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by those who love her.



She is survived by her son Ron Lutz; grandchildren Kara (Cody) Lutz and Jimmy (Chanse) Lutz; great grandchildren Carder, Ricky, Ava and Baby Raegan; her siblings Albert "Bobby" Lape, Carol Lape, and Howard Lape; good friend Lisa; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son Roy Lutz; and siblings Eddie Lape, Larry Lape; and Ruth Ann Lape.



The Lutz family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home; with a funeral service immediately following at 3 p.m. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Beverly's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 30, 2019