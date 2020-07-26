Beverly J. (Wade) Carnicom
Beverly J. (Wade) Carnicom passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the Good Shephered Nursing Home after a long illness. She was born in Mansfield, OH on March 18, 1941 to Benton and Treva (McDaniel) Wade. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School. On June 3, 1961 she married Edward D. Carnicom. They resided in Ashland. She was a homemaker and worked at Carpenter's Furniture and Ihrig Floral as a bookkeeper. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed cooking, baking, stampling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lenora and George Haag of Granville, OH; her children, Amy J. (Tim) Andress of Ashland and Scott A. (Marla) Carnicom of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cody (Chari) Raudebaugh and Harrison Carnicom; and great grandchildren Nolan and Naomi Raudebaugh; her nieces Kelley (Haag) Skowron and Kara (Haag) Litle, and lifelong friends, Cindy and Traci Wetterau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward D. Carnicom and her son, David E. Carnicom.
A private funeral will take place on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville. There will be no calling hours. Internment will be at the Jeromesville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Nursing Home 622 Center Street Ashland, OH 44805 or to Hospice of North Central Ohio 1022 Dauch Drive Ashland, OH 44805.
Bev's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the staff at Good Shepherd for taking such good care of her.
