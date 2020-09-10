Beverly J. Pickett
Mansfield - Beverly J. Pickett, 85, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Symphony of Olmsted Falls. She was born on July 23, 1935 to the late Earl and Verda (Stewart) Zimmerman, in Mansfield where she lived all of her life.
Beverly graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1953 as an honor student. While in school she played the saxophone in the marching band and bass in orchestra as well as becoming a class majorette. Beverly worked for 27 years for the Madison School District as secretary for Jesse Beer Elementary and Mifflin Elementary. In her spare time, she liked to crochet and knit afghans and tend to her garden and flowers. Beverly cherished time spent with family and friends and enjoyed every visit.
She is survived by her three children, Chris (Vicki) Pickett of Oak Ridge, TN, Tracy (Donna) Pickett and Todd (Kathy) Pickett both of Olmsted Falls, OH; sister, Elaine (Bill) Howard of Lexington, OH; seven grandchildren, Cory (Kaitlynn) , Darci (Tim), Matt, Zach (Riley), Alex, Ryan and Katelyn; three great-grandchildren, William, Allison "Allie" and Zoey; and close friend, Shirley Shupp, who helped care for her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Pickett and son, Brad Pickett.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
can be considered. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
