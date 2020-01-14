|
|
Beverly J. Young
Bellville - Beverly J. Young, age 81, passed away Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 following a short illness.
She was born July 6, 1938 in Perrysville to Wallace H. Black and Mary Ellen (Dow) Black Bowman.
Surviving are her children Edward (Kathe) Hurrell, Diantha Oliver (Mike Brate), Vicki Keen (Dick Carns); grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Young, and children Connie Hurrell, Richard "Rick" Schulties, and Rodney "Sam" Schulties.
Friends may call Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service for Beverly will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
To read the full obit please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020