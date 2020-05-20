|
Beverly Jane Hershey Lewis
Mansfield - Beverly Jane (Hershey) Lewis, 94, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, at Oak Grove Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born August 4, 1925 in Mansfield, to the late Alverda Idamae (Hutzelman) and Innes Vernon Hershey.
Beverly was an amazing housewife, nurses aide and mother. She and her husband, Hal, served as foster parents to several children for many years. Beverly was a member of Woodville Grace Brethren Church, serving in the Children's Ministry during Vacation Bible School; she loved the children and youth ministry.
Beverly is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Linda Sue and John Hardacre of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son and daughter-in-law, Roger Milton and Cheryl Lewis of Mansfield, Ohio; son-in-law, Gayle (Sue) Kanz Sr. of Mansfield; grandsons and granddaughters: Jeremy Hardacre of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jennifer Hearns of Mansfield, Ohio, Jamie Livesay of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gayle (Christine) Kanz Jr. of Gahanna, Ohio, Greg Kanz of Columbus, Ohio, Kimberly (Greg) Colangelo of Columbus, Ohio, Judith (Walter) Klass of Tempe, Arizona, Ronald (Lori) Lewis of Mansfield, Ohio, Debra (Gary) Kauf of Mansfield, Ohio, and Rick (Christine) Lewis of Mansfield, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Janet Berry; Lura (Gary) Magi, David (Barbara) Hershey, Terry (Tammy) Reamsnider, Chuck (Kathy) Reamsnider, Alex (Jenny) Piroska, Ed (Debra) Piroska, Lutzie Piroska and Steven (Melinda) Piroska; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Innes and Alverda (Hutzelman) Hershey; husband, Hal Lamb Lewis; daughter, Shirley Irene Kanz; son, Harry Allen and his wife Sandra Lee (Heuss) Lewis; sisters, Mildred Louanna (Hershey) & Edgar Berry Sr., Patricia Ann (Hershey) & William Reamsnider and Carol Kay (Hershey) Piroska; brother, Howard Allen & Dorothy Hershey; grandson, Randy Lee Lewis; and nephews, Edgar John Berry II and Richard Allen Berry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Beverly will be cremated and laid to rest beside her husband Hal in Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Ontario, Ohio. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
